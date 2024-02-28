Oasis Network Tops One Day Volume of $97.48 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $917.02 million and $97.48 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,298.61 or 0.05566879 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00066874 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00017996 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00021933 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00019270 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006579 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.13385295 USD and is up 3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $114,412,413.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

