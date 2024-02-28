O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 304,898 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,898 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,538 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $12.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VOD shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

