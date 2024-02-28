Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Raised to “Outperform” at JMP Securities

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $18.50 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NCDL. Truist Financial began coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

NYSE NCDL opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $17.96.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

