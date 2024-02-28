Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports.

Nuvalent Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:NUVL traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.86. 217,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,975. Nuvalent has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $89.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.58 and a 200 day moving average of $62.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -43.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nuvalent news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $378,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $2,274,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anna Protopapas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $378,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,150 shares of company stock valued at $14,577,684 in the last 90 days. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

Further Reading

