Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.05% of Nucor worth $19,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nucor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,725,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 21,987.3% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 528,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,899,000 after acquiring an additional 526,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nucor by 97.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,998,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.43.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $193.12 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $193.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.91.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

