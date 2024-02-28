Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

NUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $12.37 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $41.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $611.33 million, a P/E ratio of 68.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.34%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,223.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 16,431 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

