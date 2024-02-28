Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.06

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.06 and last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 56999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NUS shares. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $606.38 million, a P/E ratio of 68.73 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.34%.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,223.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,800. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,296,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,235,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,255,000 after acquiring an additional 53,638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,281,000 after acquiring an additional 30,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,109,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

