Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) is Old Well Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Old Well Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,065,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,500 shares during the quarter. NU makes up 6.7% of Old Well Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $7,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in NU by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,143,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 915,773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of NU during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,903,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of NU during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of NU by 234.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of NU by 4,190.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,290,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.13. 12,816,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,623,281. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

