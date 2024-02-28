Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.90), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $291.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.96 million. Novavax’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.28) earnings per share. Novavax updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Novavax Stock Down 27.2 %

NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.38. 25,189,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,352,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03. Novavax has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $11.36.

Get Novavax alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.