Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.550-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $225.0 million-$230.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $219.3 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.350 EPS.

Novanta Trading Down 0.6 %

NOVT opened at $157.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $111.20 and a fifty-two week high of $187.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 74.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.47 and its 200 day moving average is $151.78.

Get Novanta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $240,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,253,076.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $240,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,253,076.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $821,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,004.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock worth $2,394,272 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novanta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Novanta by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Novanta by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Novanta by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Novanta by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

(Get Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.