Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-$3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $975-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $934.92 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.350 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Novanta Price Performance

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $157.31 on Wednesday. Novanta has a 1-year low of $111.20 and a 1-year high of $187.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.47 and its 200 day moving average is $151.78. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.90 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Novanta will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Novanta

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $821,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,004.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $452,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,056 shares in the company, valued at $19,923,288.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $821,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,004.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock worth $2,394,272 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novanta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Novanta by 227.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Novanta by 34.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Novanta during the second quarter valued at $210,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Stories

