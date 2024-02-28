Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.230-1.230 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY24 guidance to ~$1.23 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NCLH. Barclays increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.18.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,014,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,853,215. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,714,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,678,000 after purchasing an additional 863,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,716,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,983,000 after acquiring an additional 77,389 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,087,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,683,000 after acquiring an additional 583,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,184,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,434 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.