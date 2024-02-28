Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) versus Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Head-To-Head Survey

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) and Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and Mizuho Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Bancshares $701.74 million 2.06 $134.96 million $1.06 10.75 Mizuho Financial Group $42.77 billion 1.12 -$103.67 million $0.36 10.46

Analyst Recommendations

Northwest Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mizuho Financial Group. Mizuho Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Northwest Bancshares and Mizuho Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mizuho Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Northwest Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.97%. Given Northwest Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Northwest Bancshares is more favorable than Mizuho Financial Group.

Dividends

Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Mizuho Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Northwest Bancshares pays out 75.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mizuho Financial Group pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.2% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and Mizuho Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Bancshares 19.23% 9.21% 0.98% Mizuho Financial Group 8.48% 6.72% 0.25%

Summary

Northwest Bancshares beats Mizuho Financial Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers loan products comprising one-to-four-family residential real estate loans, shorter term consumer loans, and loans collateralized by multi-family residential and commercial real estate; home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial business and real estate loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, sales finance loans, unsecured personal loans, credit card loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company also offers investment management and trust services; and title insurance services. It operates community-banking locations throughout its market area in Pennsylvania, western New York, eastern Ohio, and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments. The company provides deposit products; syndicated, housing, and card loans; business matching services; and advisory services related to overseas expansions, and mergers and acquisitions-related services. It also offers consulting services, including asset management and asset succession; payroll services; and sells lottery tickets issued by prefectures and ordinance-designated cities. In addition, it offers fund management, underwriting of equity and bonds, risk hedging products, etc. for corporate customers; solutions based on capital management, business strategy, and financial strategy; real estate services; advisory services and solutions, such as advice on proposals on various investment products to financial institutions; and financial services that include funding support and public bonds underwriting. Further, the company offers corporate finance and transaction banking srvices; sales and trading services; investment products; pension funds; and ALM and investment services, including stable capital raising and balance sheet management, as well as management of fixed income, equity, and other securities portfolios. Additionally, the company provides online banking, cash management solutions, currency transaction, trade finance, custody, yen correspondence settlement, and research and consulting services; trust, securitization and structured finance, and stock transfers; and private banking and information technology-related services. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

