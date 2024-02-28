Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives C$32.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.21.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.67%.
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
