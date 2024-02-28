Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 4,133 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of John Bean Technologies worth $10,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,118. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.16. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.96 and a fifty-two week high of $125.88.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.12%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

Further Reading

