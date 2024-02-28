Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,127 shares of company stock worth $10,783,553. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.30.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.92. 201,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,722. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.80 and a 200 day moving average of $140.91.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

