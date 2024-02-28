Nomura Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 954.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,251 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $543.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,830. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $543.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.47. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $562.69. The company has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

