Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $10.54 Million Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 84.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 964,124 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $10,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 140.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 63,086 shares during the last quarter. Icahn Carl C increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 10,844,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,264,000 after buying an additional 324,081 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 150,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 101,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 35,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,692,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of SWX traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.37. The company had a trading volume of 75,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,085. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.01. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $68.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is -80.78%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.