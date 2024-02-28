Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys 32,281 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 451,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,281 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,501 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,029,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,839,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,171,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210,198 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in PG&E by 10.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,021,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,622,549,000 after buying an additional 31,395,396 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PG&E stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,566,895. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.38. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.32.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.72.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

