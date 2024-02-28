Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys 118,614 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,614 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.43% of Bloom Energy worth $12,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,141,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,344,000 after purchasing an additional 263,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,320 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $102,826,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Bloom Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,586,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,417,000 after buying an additional 125,720 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,840,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,753,000 after buying an additional 685,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $122,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BE stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,235. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

