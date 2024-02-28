Nomura Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Integer worth $14,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Integer by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Integer by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Integer by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Integer by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer Price Performance

ITGR stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.34. The stock had a trading volume of 14,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,113. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.98. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Integer had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $413.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.20.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

