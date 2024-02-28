Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires New Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 240,808 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $151,025,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HP by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,090,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $156,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,742 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HP by 660.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,759,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $115,447,000 after buying an additional 3,264,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at about $91,249,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Trading Up 0.5 %

HPQ stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,083,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,556,363. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.65. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

HP Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.