Nomad Foods (NOMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Nomad Foods to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Nomad Foods Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.76. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

