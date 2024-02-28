Nine27 Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Nine27 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,000. Advance Auto Parts accounts for 9.3% of Nine27 Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nine27 Capital Management LP owned 0.17% of Advance Auto Parts as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAP. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AAP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAP traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,974,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,093. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $143.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

