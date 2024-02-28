Nine27 Capital Management LP Invests $9.13 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nine27 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,127,000. Starbucks comprises about 15.1% of Nine27 Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $190,270,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,910,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.96. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

