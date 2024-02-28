Nine27 Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 40,000 Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Nine27 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000. Shake Shack makes up 3.9% of Nine27 Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nine27 Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Shake Shack as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 217.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 6,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $603,882.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 520,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,085,334.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 6,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $603,882.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 520,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,085,334.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,075 shares of company stock valued at $5,941,951. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.72. 243,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 222.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.49. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $103.27.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHAK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHAK

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.