NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1,743.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,765 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,445 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 61.7% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NKE

NIKE Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NKE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,308,070. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.05. The firm has a market cap of $159.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.