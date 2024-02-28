NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is Teza Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 329.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,663 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,958 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.5% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

NIKE Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NKE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.35. 1,649,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,321,910. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $160.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

