Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

NASDAQ:NXST traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.79. The company had a trading volume of 214,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,866. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $187.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $1,278,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,402,386.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.95, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $1,278,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,402,386.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,773 shares of company stock worth $4,802,863 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,397,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,584,000 after buying an additional 27,714 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,384,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,021,000 after purchasing an additional 72,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,038,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,474,000 after purchasing an additional 28,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,026,000 after purchasing an additional 60,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.