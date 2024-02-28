NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NREF stock opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 494.61 and a quick ratio of 494.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.12 million, a P/E ratio of -55.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 15,200.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 94.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 92.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities.

