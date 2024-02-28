Nexo (NEXO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.47 Million

Nexo (NEXO) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Nexo token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002127 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Nexo has a total market cap of $702.25 million and $5.47 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000614 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Nexo Profile
Nexo was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The official message board for Nexo is nexo.com/blog. The official website for Nexo is nexo.com. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Nexo Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
