Newmont (TSE:NGT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $39.96

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$39.96 and last traded at C$40.04, with a volume of 48454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.44.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NGT. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Newmont from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.336 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -148.95%.
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.
