New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $2,971,000. XY Capital Ltd raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 376.4% during the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 102,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 81,303 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $8,559,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 44.9% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,291,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,005,000 after buying an additional 400,135 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EDU. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EDU stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,787. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.34 and a 200-day moving average of $69.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 0.46. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.98 and a twelve month high of $95.00.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $869.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.01 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

