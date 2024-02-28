New Mountain Finance Co. (NMFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

New Mountain Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 28.7% annually over the last three years. New Mountain Finance has a payout ratio of 88.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.70. 160,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,733. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. New Mountain Finance has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.14.

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that New Mountain Finance will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 141.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

