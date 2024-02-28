NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

NBT Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. NBT Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 38.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NBT Bancorp to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $43.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $137.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NBTB shares. Stephens upgraded NBT Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on NBT Bancorp from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NBT Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $119,380.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,918.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,878.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $119,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,994,000 after acquiring an additional 56,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,642,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,475,000 after purchasing an additional 126,572 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,034,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,569,000 after purchasing an additional 66,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,980,000 after purchasing an additional 159,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,712,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

