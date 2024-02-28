Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 5,617 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $14,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 15.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 39.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,339,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FN opened at $202.39 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $90.19 and a one year high of $229.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.35 and a 200 day moving average of $173.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $712.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

