Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 5,617 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $14,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 652.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Fabrinet Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE FN opened at $202.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.06. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $90.19 and a 12 month high of $229.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.35 and its 200 day moving average is $173.97.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,339,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

