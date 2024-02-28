Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 4,486 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,736,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.01.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $136.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $140.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.68 and a 200 day moving average of $113.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

