Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 32,757 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,757 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $12,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,892 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 779,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,783,000 after acquiring an additional 96,512 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,820,000 after purchasing an additional 17,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

