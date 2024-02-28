Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 18,436 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,436 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $11,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,680,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,511,000 after purchasing an additional 256,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Entergy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,739,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,240,443,000 after purchasing an additional 382,751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Entergy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,556,000 after purchasing an additional 497,482 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,019,000 after buying an additional 1,787,977 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ETR stock opened at $100.77 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $111.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.60 and a 200-day moving average of $98.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

