Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $11.97 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,475,000 after purchasing an additional 82,164 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 54.8% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $170.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.89 and a 200-day moving average of $158.61. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $171.39.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.