Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 70,847 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,847 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $14,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REZI. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,739,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 101,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,253,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,409,000 after purchasing an additional 744,403 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 33.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,722,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,016,000 after purchasing an additional 167,145 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of REZI stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.