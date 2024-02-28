Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 310 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of Genuine Parts worth $14,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Genuine Parts by 10.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts by 14.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,779,000 after acquiring an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $826,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPC. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $150.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.18 and a 200 day moving average of $141.89. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $179.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.73%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

