Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 151 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $13,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,932 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,200,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,405,000 after acquiring an additional 217,047 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,470,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,517,000 after purchasing an additional 640,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,340,000 after purchasing an additional 177,290 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,532 shares of company stock worth $2,123,986 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CHD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.5 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $99.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $103.21.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

