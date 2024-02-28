Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 2,226 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Dover worth $15,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 137,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,329,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 528,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,415,000 after acquiring an additional 183,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,775,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $164.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.15 and a 200-day moving average of $145.01. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $166.56.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DOV

Insider Activity

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,074 shares of company stock worth $5,083,063 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.