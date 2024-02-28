National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.23% from the stock’s current price.

EYE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet cut shares of National Vision from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

EYE stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.05. The company had a trading volume of 545,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. National Vision has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.43.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. National Vision had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $506.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in National Vision by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in National Vision by 541.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in National Vision by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

