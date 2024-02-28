National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) CFO Ronnie Y. Ng Sells 3,422 Shares

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) CFO Ronnie Y. Ng sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $14,098.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,087.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

National CineMedia Price Performance

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of National CineMedia to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 102,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53,571 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.