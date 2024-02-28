National Bankshares Cuts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$137.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$141.00 to C$137.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BMO. TD Securities lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.70.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of TSE BMO traded up C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$122.68. The company had a trading volume of 689,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,772. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$102.67 and a 12 month high of C$132.11. The stock has a market cap of C$88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$127.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$118.22.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$8.36 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 15.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 12.0940171 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

