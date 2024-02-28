National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of TSE:NA traded up C$3.13 on Wednesday, hitting C$106.80. The company had a trading volume of 450,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,105. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$84.27 and a 52-week high of C$108.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$101.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$95.49. The company has a market cap of C$36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.15. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of C$2.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5939505 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$106.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$104.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$103.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,155.89. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

