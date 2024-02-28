National Bank Financial Comments on The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.08. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $7.91 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.53 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 21.91%.

TD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.62.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$80.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$144.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$82.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$81.92. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$75.89 and a 12-month high of C$90.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.86%.

In related news, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total transaction of C$737,449.38. In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total value of C$737,449.38. Also, Senior Officer Anita O’dell sold 5,760 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.45, for a total transaction of C$486,432.00. Insiders have sold 57,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,931 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

